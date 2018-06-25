The Duke Quartet
The Duke Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c739f66a-b2d2-4d18-b6ef-15082d588a5e
The Duke Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Duke Quartet is a contemporary string quartet based in Europe. Its members are Louisa Fuller (violin), Rick Koster (violin), John Metcalfe (viola), and Sophie Harris (cello).
This quartet specialises in contemporary music, and its repertoire is similar to that of the Kronos Quartet. The Duke Quartet has a strong relationship with some modern composers such as Kevin Volans and Joby Talbot. They are also widely known in the popular music field, and appeared on Morrissey's Viva Hate album, and have also worked with The Pretenders, Blur, Catatonia, Simple Minds, The Cranberries, Pete Doherty and The Corrs. They played with The Bootleg Beatles during 1993 and 1994
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Duke Quartet Tracks
Sort by
Is my team ploughing? (On Wenlock Edge)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Is my team ploughing? (On Wenlock Edge)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Is my team ploughing? (On Wenlock Edge)
Last played on
Peteris Vasks: String Quartet No. 2 "Sommer Gesänger" - II Vögel
The Duke Quartet
Peteris Vasks: String Quartet No. 2 "Sommer Gesänger" - II Vögel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Duke Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist