Paul van Ostaijen
Belgian poet. Born 22 February 1896. Died 18 March 1928
Paul van Ostaijen
1896-02-22
Paul van Ostaijen Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul van Ostaijen (22 February 1896 – 18 March 1928) was a Belgian poet and writer.
Hulde aan Paul [Homage to Paul] (Op.79)
Willem Kersters
