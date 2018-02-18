Barnard Franklin "Barney" Bentall (born March 1956 in Toronto) is a Canadian pop/rock singer-songwriter who is most well known for his 1990s-era band, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts. Their most successful Canadian singles included "Something to Live For", "Life Could Be Worse", "Crime Against Love" and "Come Back to Me". He has also recorded under the pseudonym Brandon Wolf.