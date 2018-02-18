Barney BentallBorn March 1956
Barney Bentall
Barney Bentall Biography (Wikipedia)
Barnard Franklin "Barney" Bentall (born March 1956 in Toronto) is a Canadian pop/rock singer-songwriter who is most well known for his 1990s-era band, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts. Their most successful Canadian singles included "Something to Live For", "Life Could Be Worse", "Crime Against Love" and "Come Back to Me". He has also recorded under the pseudonym Brandon Wolf.
Hey Mama
Moon At The Door
High On The Mountain
Annabelle
Face to Face
The Ballad of Johnny Hooke
Her Beautiful Mind
One Fine Day
St valentine's Day
The Outskirts Of Buffalo
The Inside Passage
Sending Out a Message
Papa Henry's Boy
Catch That Train
Hold My Heart
On This Beautiful Night
