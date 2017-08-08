Séamus EganSolas founder and multi-instrumentalist. Born 1 July 1969
Séamus Egan
1969-07-01
Séamus Egan Biography (Wikipedia)
Séamus Egan (born 1 July 1969) is an Irish American musician. He resides in the USA.[citation needed]
Weep Not For The Memories
Séamus Egan
Weep Not For The Memories
Weep Not For The Memories
The Noisy Curlew
Eileen Ivers
The Noisy Curlew
The Noisy Curlew
Czar of Munster
Séamus Egan
Czar of Munster
Czar of Munster
When Juniper Sleeps
Séamus Egan
When Juniper Sleeps
When Juniper Sleeps
Untitled/The Wee Bag Of Spuds
Séamus Egan
Untitled/The Wee Bag Of Spuds
Untitled/The Wee Bag Of Spuds
