Ralf Weikert
Ralf Weikert
1940-11-10
Ralf Weikert Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralf Weikert (born 10 November 1940) is an Austrian conductor, especially of operas by Mozart and Rossini. He is an academic teacher of conducting in Luzern.
Born in Sankt Florian, Weikert studied at the Bruckner conservatory in Linz and the Hochschule für Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien, conducting with Hans Swarowsky.
Weikert was from 1971 a regular conductor at the Salzburg Festival. He held leading positions at the Theater Bonn and the Oper Frankfurt. From 1981 to 1984, he was Chefdirigent of the Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg. From 1983 to 1992, he was Musikdirektor at the Opernhaus Zürich.
He has been a professor of conducting at the Musikhochschule Luzern from 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ralf Weikert Tracks
Tancredi: Act 1, Scene 5
Gioachino Rossini
Tancredi: Act 1, Scene 5
Tancredi: Act 1, Scene 5
Last played on
Ecco ridente in cielo (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Ecco ridente in cielo (The Barber of Seville)
Ecco ridente in cielo (The Barber of Seville)
Last played on
Flying Dutchman: Die Frist ist um
Richard Wagner
Flying Dutchman: Die Frist ist um
Flying Dutchman: Die Frist ist um
Last played on
