Marion Hutton (born Marion Thornburg; March 10, 1919 – January 10, 1987) was an American singer and actress. She is best remembered for her singing with the Glenn Miller Orchestra from 1938–1942. She was the sister of actress and singer Betty Hutton.
Marion Hutton Tracks
Happy in Love
Glenn Miller
Happy in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cbb34.jpglink
Happy in Love
Last played on
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
Glenn Miller
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cbb34.jpglink
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
Last played on
Ooh! What You Said
Hoagy Carmichael
Ooh! What You Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt6d.jpglink
Ooh! What You Said
Last played on
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
Ernie Caceres
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jdh5p.jpglink
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
Last played on
