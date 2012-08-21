Foolish Things
Foolish Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c72ed198-2a5a-409a-8963-b5e141c45277
Foolish Things Biography (Wikipedia)
Foolish Things is a rock/alternative rock/Christian rock band previously signed with Inpop Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Foolish Things Tracks
Sort by
Dudley Savage
Foolish Things
Dudley Savage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dudley Savage
Last played on
Robert Wolfe
Foolish Things
Robert Wolfe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robert Wolfe
Last played on
Foolish Things Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist