John Hackett
John Hackett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c72be1ad-6f85-44ac-aab3-fbb15bb960b7
John Hackett Biography (Wikipedia)
John Hackett (born 13 March 1955) is a British flautist, the younger brother of guitarist Steve Hackett. Although his primary instrument is the flute, he also plays guitar, bass, bass pedals and keyboards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Hackett Tracks
Sort by
Nocturnes No. 3
John Hackett
Nocturnes No. 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nocturnes No. 3
Last played on
Light After
Symbiosis & John Hackett
Light After
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light After
Performer
Last played on
John Hackett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist