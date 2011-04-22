AradhnaHindi-Western group. Formed 2000
Aradhna
2000
Aradhna Biography (Wikipedia)
Aradhna is a band that fuses traditional Indian devotional music (bhajans) with Christ-centered themes, composed primarily in the Hindi language, in addition to Nepali, Bihari, Bhojpuri and Braj Bhasha languages. The band members include Chris Hale (lead vocals, sitar), Peter Hicks (acoustic guitar, sitar) and Travis McAfee (bass). Tabla Player Jim Fiest regularly plays with the band.
Aradhna Tracks
Narahari
Aradhna
Narahari
Narahari
Thank You For Saving Me
Aradhna
Thank You For Saving Me
Thank You For Saving Me
Amrit Vani
Aradhna
Amrit Vani
Amrit Vani
More Love More Power
Aradhna
More Love More Power
More Love More Power
Yeshu Raja
Aradhna
Yeshu Raja
Yeshu Raja
Bhaj Pawan
Aradhna
Bhaj Pawan
Bhaj Pawan
