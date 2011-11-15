Mikael SamuelsonBorn 9 March 1951
Mikael Samuelson
1951-03-09
Mikael Samuelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikael Gustaf Lennart Samuelson (born 9 March 1951) is a Swedish baritone opera singer, actor and composer.
Samuelson is the son of the musician and music arranger Bror Samuelson. Mikael Samuelson has been considered as one of the greatest Swedish musical performers and composers, especially for his versions of the songs of Evert Taube and Fred Åkerström.
