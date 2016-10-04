Phil Donkin (born November 1980 in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear) is a British Jazz bassist.

Donkin began playing electric bass at 12 years old. At 17 he unsuccessfully auditioned for the then vacant bass player position in the British band Jamiroquai. At 19 he then moved to London to study at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama where he completed a degree in Music. It was here that he began playing the acoustic bass, where this became the instrument he played exclusively.

After graduating in 2003, Donkin was active in the London Jazz scene. He worked with many great UK musicians such as Kenny Wheeler, Julian Arguelles, Tim Garland, Stan Sulzmann and Gwilym Simcock.

In the years that followed, Donkin's reputation had spread beyond the UK and he toured Europe with people such as John Abercrombie, Marc Copland, Bill Stewart, Greg Osby, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Chris Speed, Ari Hoenig, Jonathan Kreisberg, Terrell Stafford, David Binney, Tyshawn Sorey and many others. He also performed with some jazz legends such as Quincy Jones, Roger Kellaway and Eddie Henderson.