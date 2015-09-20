Gordon WallerBorn 4 June 1945. Died 17 July 2009
Gordon Waller
1945-06-04
Gordon Waller Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Trueman Riviere Waller (4 June 1945 – 17 July 2009) was a Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist, best known as Gordon of the 1960s pop music duo Peter and Gordon, whose biggest hit was the No. 1 million-selling classic "A World Without Love".
