Basquiat Strings is a British jazz quintet led by the cellist Ben Davis, who composes all the music. It features an innovative line-up which hybridises the classical string quartet (two violins, viola and cello) with the jazz rhythm section (double bass and drums).
Classically trained but having grown up alongside non-classical musicians, they have developed a unique sound which has earned them many fans. In February 2007, the quintet released their first album, put together with the drummer Seb Rochford. The album, entitled simply Basquiat Strings with Seb Rochford, was one of the 2007 Mercury Prize nominees.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
