Mathias DuplessyGuitarist and composer. Born 28 October 1972
Mathias Duplessy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c720885f-2694-4174-bfeb-dd734af3178b
Mathias Duplessy Biography (Wikipedia)
Mathias Duplessy (born October 28, 1972) is a French composer and multi-instrumentalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mathias Duplessy Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist