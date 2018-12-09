Lavender DiamondFormed 2003
Lavender Diamond
2003
Lavender Diamond Biography (Wikipedia)
Lavender Diamond is an American, Los Angeles-based band, fronted by singer Becky Stark.
Lavender Diamond Tracks
The Garden Rose
Lavender Diamond
I Don't Recall
Lavender Diamond
Cherry Blossoms
Lavender Diamond
Just Passing By
Lavender Diamond
Everybody's Heart's Breaking Now
Lavender Diamond
My Shadow Is a Monday
Lavender Diamond
Oh No (Kissy Klub Version)
Lavender Diamond
Oh No
Lavender Diamond
