Moses Archuleta is an American drummer and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known as the drummer, occasional keyboardist and co-founder of the indie rock band Deerhunter, with whom he has recorded seven studio albums.

Archuleta also records solo material under the name Moon Diagrams, releasing an EP, Care Package, in 2015.

He announced his debut album as Moon Diagrams called Lifetime Of Love on May 4, 2017. To be co-released on June 30, 2017 by Geographic North and Sonic Cathedral Records.