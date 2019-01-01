Moses ArchuletaBorn 2001
Moses Archuleta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c71ceceb-93bb-4ed6-94e4-71d1b496a39d
Moses Archuleta Biography (Wikipedia)
Moses Archuleta is an American drummer and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known as the drummer, occasional keyboardist and co-founder of the indie rock band Deerhunter, with whom he has recorded seven studio albums.
Archuleta also records solo material under the name Moon Diagrams, releasing an EP, Care Package, in 2015.
He announced his debut album as Moon Diagrams called Lifetime Of Love on May 4, 2017. To be co-released on June 30, 2017 by Geographic North and Sonic Cathedral Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moses Archuleta Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist