The DooleysFormed 1967. Disbanded 1991
The Dooleys
1967
The Dooleys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dooleys were a United Kingdom male–female pop group comprising at its peak eight members – six of them in the Dooley family. The group achieved several UK chart hits between 1977 and 1981, including top-ten hits "Wanted", "Love of My Life" and "The Chosen Few".
The Dooleys Tracks
Wanted
The Dooleys
Wanted
Wanted
Love Of My Life
The Dooleys
Love Of My Life
Love Of My Life
Honey I'm Lost
The Dooleys
Honey I'm Lost
Honey I'm Lost
Hands Across The Sea
The Dooleys
Hands Across The Sea
Hands Across The Sea
The Chosen Few
Dooleys
The Chosen Few
The Chosen Few
A Rose Has To Die
The Dooleys
A Rose Has To Die
A Rose Has To Die
Body Language
The Dooleys
Body Language
Body Language
Think I'm Gonna Fall In Love With You
The Dooleys
Think I'm Gonna Fall In Love With You
Think I'm Gonna Fall In Love With You
Wanted
Dooleys
Wanted
Wanted
