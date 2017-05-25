Charley PattonAmerican Delta blues musician. Born 1 May 1891. Died 28 April 1934
Charley Patton
1891-05-01
Charley Patton Biography (Wikipedia)
Charley Patton (died April 28, 1934), also known as Charlie Patton, was an American Delta blues musician. Considered by many to be the "Father of the Delta Blues", he created an enduring body of American music and inspired most Delta blues musicians. The musicologist Robert Palmer considered him one of the most important American musicians of the twentieth century.
Patton (who was well educated by the standards of his time) spelled his name Charlie, but many sources, including record labels and his gravestone, use the spelling Charley.
Charley Patton Tracks
Down The Dirt Road Blues
Charley Patton
Revenue Man Blues
Charley Patton
Down The Dirt Road Blues (Over The Sea Blues)
Charley Patton
Green River Blues
Charley Patton
High Water Everywhere (Part 1)
Charley Patton
Going To Move To Alabama
Charley Patton
Shake it and Break it
Charley Patton
Mississippi Boweavil Blues
Charley Patton
High Water Everywhere
Charley Patton
Some Summer Day
Charley Patton
A Spoonful Blues
Charley Patton
Hang It On The Wall
Charley Patton
Running Wild Blues
Charley Patton
Pony Blues
Charley Patton
Circle Round The Moon
Charley Patton
Tom Rushen Blues
Charley Patton
34 Blues
Charley Patton
Track 7
Charley Patton
Oh Death
Charley Patton
Revenue Man Blues
Charley Patton
I shall not be moved
Charley Patton
Prayer of Death
Charley Patton
