Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (born November 24, 1969) is a heavy metal bassist. His influences include the metal bands Iron Maiden, Motörhead and Corrosion of Conformity. He performed on Rob Zombie's solo albums, and is currently part of Ozzy Osbourne's band. He is also noted for his contribution as bassist to metal band Cryptic Slaughter within underground metal circles.

