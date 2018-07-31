BlaskoBorn 24 November 1969
Blasko
1969-11-24
Blasko Biography
Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (born November 24, 1969) is a heavy metal bassist. His influences include the metal bands Iron Maiden, Motörhead and Corrosion of Conformity. He performed on Rob Zombie's solo albums, and is currently part of Ozzy Osbourne's band. He is also noted for his contribution as bassist to metal band Cryptic Slaughter within underground metal circles.
Blasko Tracks
Know You Better
Blasko
Know You Better
Know You Better
Another Love
Blasko
Another Love
Another Love
