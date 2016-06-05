Sort SolFormed 1981. Disbanded 2004
Sort Sol
1981
Sort Sol Biography (Wikipedia)
Sort Sol is a pioneer rock band from Copenhagen, Denmark. The band was formed in 1977 as a punk rock outfit, originally under the name Sods (stylized as SODS). The name Sort Sol was taken in the early 1980s. It translates to English as black sun and is named after a nature phenomenon particular to Denmark, where huge bird flocks gather in the sky and appear to block out the sun.
For reasons unknown, the Danish press often refers to their musical style as punk due to their origin, though nearly everything they have put out since 1980 is more reminiscent of styles such as post-punk, gothic rock, and even industrial music.
