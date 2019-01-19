Question the MarkFormed 1 March 2009
Question the Mark
2009-03-01
Question the Mark Biography (Wikipedia)
Question The Mark are a Welsh punkrock band from Cardiff, Wales. The band have released three EPs, Tearing Our Arms Off Through (2009), Smoke Signals (2012) and Nightmare On Misery Street (2018), one studio album, Idle Hands released in 2010, one official compilation album, 1096 Days Later released in 2012 and one 4 way compilation EP, Roaster released in 2013.
Question the Mark
Question The Mark
