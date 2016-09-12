Baron & ByrnePsych Folk 2014-present. Born 12 June 1989
Baron & Byrne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05w2zm2.png
1989-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c715d02e-b099-4330-b785-7936ad597554
Baron & Byrne Tracks
Sort by
Victoria
Baron & Byrne
Victoria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w2zm2.pnglink
Victoria
Last played on
Mudslide
Baron & Byrne
Mudslide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w2zm2.pnglink
Mudslide
Last played on
Silver Beetle
Baron & Byrne
Silver Beetle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w2zm2.pnglink
Midnight Blue
Baron & Byrne
Midnight Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w2zm2.pnglink
Midnight Blue
Last played on
Charlie Boy You're On My Mind
Baron & Byrne
Charlie Boy You're On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charlie Boy You're On My Mind
Performer
Last played on
Baron & Byrne Links
Back to artist