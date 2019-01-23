MIST
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wq3ss.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7149db1-e52b-41b1-be07-c433b530dd84
MIST Performances & Interviews
- Steel Banglez - Asian Network Live 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xxpts.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xxpts.jpg2017-03-27T22:59:00.000ZWatch Steel Banglez feat. MIST, MoStack, Young BXNE, Abra Cadabra and WSTRNhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xxl6v
Steel Banglez - Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
- What’s so special about the UK sound?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpg2016-12-15T13:28:00.000ZIn what's been a huge year for the UK music scene we sat down with some of our Hot For 2017 acts to discuss what makes British music unique and so attractive to the likes of Drakehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ljn0h
What’s so special about the UK sound?
- My First Bars: MISThttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l86yr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l86yr.jpg2016-12-15T11:00:00.000ZBirmingham's MIST reminisces about the importance of clashing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l8709
My First Bars: MIST
- 1Xtra's Hot For 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpg2016-12-14T16:58:00.000Z10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lfxzl
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
MIST Tracks
Sort by
Hot Property
MIST
Hot Property
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ym9q0.jpglink
Hot Property
Last played on
Game Changer
MIST
Game Changer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w5572.jpglink
Game Changer
Last played on
Karlas Back
MIST
Karlas Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0479vr6.jpglink
Karlas Back
Last played on
Zeze Freestyle
MIST
Zeze Freestyle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wq3xp.jpglink
Zeze Freestyle
Last played on
Fisherman (feat. MoStack & MIST)
J Hus
Fisherman (feat. MoStack & MIST)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053dkh0.jpglink
Fisherman (feat. MoStack & MIST)
Last played on
Screw & Brew (feat. MIST)
MoStack
Screw & Brew (feat. MIST)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055f313.jpglink
Screw & Brew (feat. MIST)
Last played on
Wish Me Well (feat. Jessie Ware)
MIST
Wish Me Well (feat. Jessie Ware)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0646h1h.jpglink
Wish Me Well (feat. Jessie Ware)
Last played on
ZeZe (Remix)
MIST
ZeZe (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wq3xp.jpglink
ZeZe (Remix)
Last played on
3 AM
MIST
3 AM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wq3xp.jpglink
3 AM
Last played on
Ain't The Same
MIST
Ain't The Same
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cq0jq.jpglink
Ain't The Same
Last played on
Zeze Challenge
MIST
Zeze Challenge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wq3xp.jpglink
Zeze Challenge
Last played on
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exq9hn/acts/adn5gw
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T02:50:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06fnx0g.jpg
22
Sep
2018
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/aq6gmb
Reading
2018-08-24T02:50:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jdc2z.jpg
24
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Asian Network Live: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmmbp/acts/add84f
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2017-02-25T02:50:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04v3z2c.jpg
25
Feb
2017
Asian Network Live: 2017
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Back to artist