What’s so special about the UK sound?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpg

2016-12-15T13:28:00.000Z

In what's been a huge year for the UK music scene we sat down with some of our Hot For 2017 acts to discuss what makes British music unique and so attractive to the likes of Drake

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ljn0h