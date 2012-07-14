The SpitfiresDutch Folk Band with lead singer Hein Michelbrink
The Spitfires
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7141171-afb0-4275-b896-bdda2dbce12e
The Spitfires Tracks
Sort by
From Cradle To Grave
The Spitfires
From Cradle To Grave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Cradle To Grave
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
The Spitfires, Nick Corbin and New Street Adventure
Limelight, Belfast, UK
31
Jan
2019
The Spitfires
The Horn, St. Albans, UK
8
Feb
2019
The Spitfires, Social Room
Plug, Sheffield, UK
9
Feb
2019
The Spitfires, Social Room
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Spitfires
The Welly, Hull, UK
The Spitfires Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist