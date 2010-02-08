Air Formation are an English indie rock band, that debuted with their first 7" in the summer of 1998 under the name "b.e.a.b Approved". In early 2000 they were forced to change their name, they chose Air Formation. Inspired by Flying Saucer Attack, Spacemen 3, and The Jesus and Mary Chain, their music incorporated heavily delayed guitar and feedback, droning keyboards, and soft vocals. They have released five albums, three EPs, and five 7"s singles.

Air Formation released their fourth album Nothing to Wish For (Nothing to Lose), in March 2010. They parted ways in April 2011 before reforming in 2014.

During Air Formation’s downtime Matt Bartram and James Harrison formed "You Walk Through Walls", and released an album and a EP via Club AC30.

In their career they have played with artists like Nosferatu D2, Vessels, Chapterhouse and Efterklang.

In early 2014 it was revealed that Air Formation would be returning for a special show to celebrate 10 years of Club AC30. They followed this in September 2015 with a new 4 track EP 'Were We Ever Here', their first new music in 5 years.[citation needed]