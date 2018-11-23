Glass TigerFormed 1981
Glass Tiger
1981
Glass Tiger Biography (Wikipedia)
Glass Tiger is a Grammy-nominated Canadian rock band from Newmarket, Ontario that formed in 1983. The band has released three studio albums. Its 1986 debut album, The Thin Red Line, went quadruple platinum in Canada and gold in the United States. Two singles from that album, "Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone)" and "Someday", reached the U.S. Top 10.
Glass Tiger Tracks
My Town
Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone)
Don't Forget Me
