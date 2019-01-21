Eugene OrmandyBorn 18 November 1899. Died 12 March 1985
Eugene Ormandy
1899-11-18
Eugene Ormandy Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene Ormandy (born Jenő Blau; November 18, 1899 – March 12, 1985) was a Hungarian-American conductor and violinist, best known for his association with the Philadelphia Orchestra, as its music director. The maestro's 44-year association with the orchestra is one of the longest enjoyed by any conductor with a single orchestra. Under his baton, the Philadelphia Orchestra had three gold records and won two Grammy Awards.
Eugene Ormandy Tracks
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Swan Lake: Act I: Finale
Eugene Ormandy
Swan Lake: Act I: Finale
Swan Lake: Act I: Finale
Christmas Eve Suite: Polonaise
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Eugene Ormandy
Christmas Eve Suite: Polonaise
Christmas Eve Suite: Polonaise
Cavalleria rusticana (Intermezzo)
Pietro Mascagni
Cavalleria rusticana (Intermezzo)
Cavalleria rusticana (Intermezzo)
Saint-Saens: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Saint-Saens: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale
Saint-Saens: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale
Im Sommerwind
Anton Webern
Im Sommerwind
Im Sommerwind
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Lemminkainen's Return (Lemminkainen Suite, Op 22)
Jean Sibelius
Lemminkainen's Return (Lemminkainen Suite, Op 22)
Lemminkainen's Return (Lemminkainen Suite, Op 22)
Grand Walkaround
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Grand Walkaround
Grand Walkaround
Les Chasseresses (Prelude) (Sylvia)
Léo Delibes
Les Chasseresses (Prelude) (Sylvia)
Les Chasseresses (Prelude) (Sylvia)
Sylvia - suite from the ballet: Les Chasseresses (Prelude)
Léo Delibes
Sylvia - suite from the ballet: Les Chasseresses (Prelude)
Sylvia - suite from the ballet: Les Chasseresses (Prelude)
3 Symphonic Dances, Op 45
Sergei Rachmaninov
3 Symphonic Dances, Op 45
3 Symphonic Dances, Op 45
Prelude and Mazurka (Coppelia)
Léo Delibes
Prelude and Mazurka (Coppelia)
Prelude and Mazurka (Coppelia)
Piano Concerto No 3 in D Minor, 1st mvt
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No 3 in D Minor, 1st mvt
Piano Concerto No 3 in D Minor, 1st mvt
Symphony no. 3 in A minor Op.44
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony no. 3 in A minor Op.44
Symphony no. 3 in A minor Op.44
Symphony No.8 in B minor (D.759) "Unfinished"
Franz Schubert
Symphony No.8 in B minor (D.759) "Unfinished"
Symphony No.8 in B minor (D.759) "Unfinished"
Sicilienne (Pelléas et Mélisande, Op 80)
Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne (Pelléas et Mélisande, Op 80)
Sicilienne (Pelléas et Mélisande, Op 80)
Tritsch-Tratsch Polka
Johann Strauss II
Tritsch-Tratsch Polka
Tritsch-Tratsch Polka
Jewels of the Madonna, Op 4 (Act 3, Intermezzo)
Ermanno Wolf‐Ferrari
Jewels of the Madonna, Op 4 (Act 3, Intermezzo)
Jewels of the Madonna, Op 4 (Act 3, Intermezzo)
Fanfare for the Common Man
Aaron Copland
Fanfare for the Common Man
Fanfare for the Common Man
Fruhlingsstimmen ('Voices of Spring')
Johann Strauss II
Fruhlingsstimmen ('Voices of Spring')
Fruhlingsstimmen ('Voices of Spring')
The Nutcracker Suite (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker Suite (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
The Nutcracker Suite (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
Jean Sibelius
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
Concerto in D for 2 violins and strings, RV 512
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in D for 2 violins and strings, RV 512
Concerto in D for 2 violins and strings, RV 512
Karelia Suite Op.11, Intermezzo
Jean Sibelius
Karelia Suite Op.11, Intermezzo
Karelia Suite Op.11, Intermezzo
Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra
César Franck
Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra
Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra
Grande valse brillante in E major
Frédéric Chopin
Grande valse brillante in E major
Grande valse brillante in E major
Intermezzo from I gioielli della Madonna
Ermanno Wolf‐Ferrari
Intermezzo from I gioielli della Madonna
Intermezzo from I gioielli della Madonna
Annen-Polka, Op.117
Johann Strauss II
Annen-Polka, Op.117
Annen-Polka, Op.117
Billy the Kid - ballet suite
Aaron Copland
Billy the Kid - ballet suite
Billy the Kid - ballet suite
Karelia Suite
Jean Sibelius
Karelia Suite
Karelia Suite
The Three-Cornered Hat (Final Dance)
Manuel de Falla
The Three-Cornered Hat (Final Dance)
The Three-Cornered Hat (Final Dance)
Peter and the Wolf
Profokiev, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy & David Bowie
Peter and the Wolf
Peter and the Wolf
Carmen - Habanera
Georges Bizet
Carmen - Habanera
Carmen - Habanera
Coppelia Suite
Léo Delibes
Coppelia Suite
Coppelia Suite
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2 (Carillon)
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2 (Carillon)
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2 (Carillon)
