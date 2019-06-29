Baku Yumemakura (夢枕 獏 Yumemakura Baku, born 1951 in Odawara, Kanagawa) is a Japanese science fiction and adventure writer. His works have sold more than 20 million copies in Japan spread across more than 280 titles. He is published in a variety of formats including feature films, television shows, movies and comic books.

His works are influenced by outdoor interests such as fishing, particularly Ayu fishing, mountain climbing, canoeing as well as manga, photography, pottery, art, calligraphy, martial arts. He has published a number of photo collections of his journeys through Nepalese mountains.

He is best known for writing Jōgen no Tsuki wo Taberu Shishi (The Lion that Ate the Crescent Moon), which won both the Seiun Award and the Nihon SF Taisho Award. He also has written film scripts, including the one to Onmyoji.

One of his popular martial arts serials that has been adapted into manga is "Garouden "餓狼伝" (legend of the hungry wolf), known in the west as "The legend of the fighting wolves" that has also two videogames to date.