Esa TapaniFinnish horn player. Born 16 October 1968
Esa Tapani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c70d07de-f1eb-4527-bdc2-43e32a261f23
Esa Tapani Biography (Wikipedia)
Esa Tapani is a Finnish horn player, born in 1968. A member of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, he served as the soloist at its recording of Magnus Lindberg's Campana in aria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Esa Tapani Tracks
Sort by
Horn Concerto, Op 82, 'Campane ed Arie'
Aulis Sallinen
Horn Concerto, Op 82, 'Campane ed Arie'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br01b.jpglink
Horn Concerto, Op 82, 'Campane ed Arie'
Last played on
Back to artist