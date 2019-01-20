GyptianJamaican reggae singer. Born 25 October 1983
Gyptian
1983-10-25
Gyptian Biography (Wikipedia)
Windel Beneto Edwards (born 25 October 1983), better known by his stage name Gyptian, is a Jamaican reggae singer. He often appears with roots reggae songs within the reggae subgenre dancehall.
Gyptian Tracks
Hold You
Hold You
Hold Yuh (Remix) (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Hold Yuh (Remix) (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Hold You (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Hold You (feat. Nicki Minaj)
All On Me
All On Me
Beautiful Lady
Beautiful Lady
Nah Let Go
Nah Let Go
Hold You (Major Lazer Remix)
Hold You (Major Lazer Remix)
Hold You (Doin It Well Refix)
Hold You (Doin It Well Refix)
Jiggle Jiggle
Jiggle Jiggle
Wine Slow
Wine Slow
Hold Yuh
Hold Yuh
Hold You
Hold You
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T03:12:26
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
