Samuel GardnerBorn 25 August 1891. Died 23 January 1984
Samuel Gardner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1891-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c70a098d-699f-4183-a623-c926a5dca635
Samuel Gardner Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Gardner (August 25, 1891, Elizavetgrad – January 23, 1984) was an American composer and violinist of Russian Jewish origin. He won a Pulitzer prize with a string quartet in 1918. He was a student of Franz Kneisel and Percy Goetschius, and began his career as a concert violinist; among his compositions is a violin concerto. He wrote a number of other chamber works, and a handful of things for orchestra, including Broadway, which was performed by the Boston Symphony in the 1929-30 season.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samuel Gardner Tracks
Sort by
Samuel Gardner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist