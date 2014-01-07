Ann ScheinBorn 10 November 1939
Ann Schein
1939-11-10
Ann Schein Tracks
Ferne Lieder Op.6`3 for voice and piano [1903] (feat. Ann Schein)
Jessye Norman
Last played on
Wo die Goldregen steht (feat. Ann Schein)
Jessye Norman
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-15T03:37:39
15
Aug
1970
Proms 1968: Prom 52 - Last Night of the Proms 1968
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-14T03:37:39
14
Sep
1968
Proms 1967: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-05T03:37:39
5
Aug
1967
Proms 1965: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1965
Royal Albert Hall
1965-09-11T03:37:39
11
Sep
1965
Proms 1964: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-29T03:37:39
29
Aug
1964
Back to artist