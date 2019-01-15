Simon Trpcheski (Simon Trpčeski), OMM (Macedonian: Симон Трпчески,) (born September 18, 1979, in Skopje, Macedonia), is a Macedonian classical pianist.

The youngest of three children, his father was a judge and his mother a pharmacist. In 2002, he received his degree in music from the University of St. Cyril and St. Methodius in Skopje, Republic of Macedonia, where he studied with Professor Boris Romanov. By then he had already made his debut in recital at London's Wigmore Hall in 2001 and had won prizes in international competitions in the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

Trpčeski was chosen to join the two-year BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme in 2001, which further launched his profile to a wider audience. Since 2005 he has made a rapid series of debuts with orchestras worldwide—including the New York Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the Toronto Symphony—and has made recital tours in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In December 2005 he appeared for the first time in the International Piano Series in London, and he has performed with English orchestras including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra with which he has recorded all the Rachmaninov Piano Concerto's, the London Philharmonic and London Symphony Orchestras, the Hallé Orchestra, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. In Scandinavia, he has performed with the Stockholm, Bergen, Gothenburg, and Helsinki orchestras and the Swedish Chamber Orchestra.