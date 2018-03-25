Christine OttBorn 10 August 1963
Christine Ott
1963-08-10
Christine Ott Biography (Wikipedia)
Christine Ott (born 10 August 1963) is a French pianist, vocalist, ondist - a specialist in ondes Martenot and composer.
She was a member of Yann Tiersen band for eight years and also played for classical orchestras for ten years. She collaborated with Tindersticks, Syd Matters or Jean-Philippe Goude.
She released two albums; Solitude Nomade in 2009 and Only Silence Remains in 2016, and also an original soundtrack for Murnau's Tabu in 2016. She created several live soundtracks shows, as her work on Lotte Reiniger's movies or on Flaherty's Nanook of the north.
She created the duo Snowdrops with Mathieu Gabry in 2015. Together they composed the original score of Manta Ray (film) by Phuttiphong Aroonpheng.
