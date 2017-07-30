The Spooky Men's ChoraleFormed 27 February 2001
The Spooky Men's Chorale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6fa941e-d403-445f-9cde-5ca0336d7196
The Spooky Men's Chorale Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spooky Men's Chorale are a group of Australian male singers. Most reside in the Blue Mountains region of New South Wales, but some are from Western Australia. Their repertoire consists largely of songs either written or arranged by their director (or "spookmeister") Stephen Taberner, on topics ranging from power tools to covers of ABBA songs. They also perform traditional Georgian music, a major influence on their compositions, harmonies and vocal style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Spooky Men's Chorale Performances & Interviews
The Spooky Men's Chorale Tracks
Sort by
We are the men
The Spooky Men's Chorale
We are the men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We are the men
Last played on
Lullaby
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Crossing The Bar
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Crossing The Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing The Bar
Last played on
John Hardy
The Spooky Men's Chorale
John Hardy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Hardy
Last played on
Romelni Kerubimta
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Romelni Kerubimta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romelni Kerubimta
Last played on
Dance Me To The End Of Love
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Dance Me To The End Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Me To The End Of Love
Last played on
Warm
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Warm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warm
Last played on
Black Is The Colour
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Black Is The Colour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Is The Colour
Last played on
Svanetian Round Dance
Stephen Taberner
Svanetian Round Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Svanetian Round Dance
Last played on
Picture in a Frame
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Picture in a Frame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picture in a Frame
Last played on
Crossing The Bar
Spooky Men's Chorale
Crossing The Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing The Bar
Performer
Last played on
Don't Stand Between a Man & His Tool
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Don't Stand Between a Man & His Tool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stand Between a Man & His Tool
Last played on
No 27
The Spooky Men's Chorale
No 27
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No 27
Last played on
We are not a Men's Group
The Spooky Men's Chorale
We are not a Men's Group
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We are not a Men's Group
Last played on
Crossing the Bar
Rani Arbo
Crossing the Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing the Bar
Last played on
Warm
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Warm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warm
Last played on
Svanetian
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Svanetian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Svanetian
Last played on
Ba'hari Ghibb
Spookymens' Chorale
Ba'hari Ghibb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ba'hari Ghibb
Performer
Last played on
Ba'hari Ghib
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Ba'hari Ghib
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ba'hari Ghib
Last played on
The Baron Of Beef
The Spooky Men's Chorale
The Baron Of Beef
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Baron Of Beef
Last played on
The Affirmations of St Kevin the Usual
Stephen Taberner
The Affirmations of St Kevin the Usual
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Affirmations of St Kevin the Usual
Composer
We are Here
Stephen Taberner
We are Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We are Here
Composer
The Mess Song
Don McGlashan
The Mess Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mess Song
Foot
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Foot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foot
Last played on
Sweetest Kick
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Sweetest Kick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweetest Kick
Last played on
Surfin'
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Surfin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surfin'
Last played on
Baron of Beef
The Spooky Men's Chorale
Baron of Beef
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baron of Beef
Last played on
And I Love Her
The Spooky Men's Chorale
And I Love Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And I Love Her
Last played on
The Spooky Theme
The Spooky Men's Chorale
The Spooky Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Spooky Theme
Last played on
The Mess Song
The Spooky Men's Chorale
The Mess Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mess Song
Last played on
The Spooky Men's Chorale Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist