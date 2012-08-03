Sic Alps were an American garage rock band from San Francisco, California. They have released music on Siltbreeze, Drag City, Woodsist, and several other independent record labels.

After signing with Siltbreeze, the group released U.S. EZ in 2008. A full-length was released on Drag City early in 2011.

Following the band's break-up, bassist Tim Hellman joined Thee Oh Sees, with frontman Mike Donovan forming the band Peacers, and releasing a self-titled album, produced by Ty Segall.