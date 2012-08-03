Sic AlpsFormed 2004. Disbanded 2013
Sic Alps
2004
Sic Alps Biography (Wikipedia)
Sic Alps were an American garage rock band from San Francisco, California. They have released music on Siltbreeze, Drag City, Woodsist, and several other independent record labels.
After signing with Siltbreeze, the group released U.S. EZ in 2008. A full-length was released on Drag City early in 2011.
Following the band's break-up, bassist Tim Hellman joined Thee Oh Sees, with frontman Mike Donovan forming the band Peacers, and releasing a self-titled album, produced by Ty Segall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Sic Alps Tracks
Drink Up
Sic Alps
Drink Up
Drink Up
Last played on
Glyphs
Sic Alps
Glyphs
Glyphs
Last played on
Bread Head
Sic Alps
Bread Head
Bread Head
Last played on
1/2 Rabbit Sandwich with Fries
Sic Alps
1/2 Rabbit Sandwich with Fries
1/2 Rabbit Sandwich with Fries
Last played on
Meter Man
Sic Alps
Meter Man
Meter Man
Last played on
Trip Train
Sic Alps
Trip Train
Trip Train
Last played on
Jolly
Sic Alps
Jolly
Jolly
Last played on
