Tolmachevy Sisters
Tolmachevy Sisters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wmsvg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6f2e63d-08fe-47e4-99fa-e458caa79f95
Tolmachevy Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
Anastasiya and Maria Andreyevna Tolmachevy (Анастасия и Мария Андреевна Толмачёвы, born 14 January 1997) are identical twin singers, actresses, and former child singers from the Russian city of Kursk. Aged nine, they won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2006 in Bucharest, Romania, with their song Vesenniy Jazz (Literal: Spring Jazz, Cyrillic: Весенний Джаз). Eight years later, they represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, placing seventh with the song "Shine".
The twins released an album called Polovinki in 2007, and have appeared in a made-for-TV movie in Russia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tolmachevy Sisters Tracks
Sort by
Shine
Tolmachevy Sisters
Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9nhd.jpglink
Shine
Last played on
Tolmachevy Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist