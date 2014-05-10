Anastasiya and Maria Andreyevna Tolmachevy (Анастасия и Мария Андреевна Толмачёвы, born 14 January 1997) are identical twin singers, actresses, and former child singers from the Russian city of Kursk. Aged nine, they won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2006 in Bucharest, Romania, with their song Vesenniy Jazz (Literal: Spring Jazz, Cyrillic: Весенний Джаз). Eight years later, they represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, placing seventh with the song "Shine".

The twins released an album called Polovinki in 2007, and have appeared in a made-for-TV movie in Russia.