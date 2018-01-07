David N. Johnson (born June 28, 1922, San Antonio, Texas) (died August 2, 1987 in Tempe, Arizona) was an American organist, composer, educator, choral clinician, and lecturer.

He studied organ and composition at Curtis Institute of Music (1940–1942). Between 1942 and 1946 he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps/Air Corps in India, Burma, and China, receiving a Meritorious Service Award and campaign ribbons. He continued his music studies at Trinity University (Texas) (BMus 1950) and Syracuse University (MMus 1951, PhD 1956). He also held the associate certificate from the American Guild of Organists (AAGO).

He was a lecturer at Syracuse University (1951). From 1960–1967, he was college organist and organ instructor at St Olaf College, Northfield MN. He was named music department chair at St Olaf in 1965. In 1967, he succeeded Arthur Poister as professor of music and university organist at Syracuse University. He moved to Arizona in 1969, where he taught at Arizona State University, Tempe. He died in Tempe on August 2, 1987. He was married to Margaret S. Teal, and was the father of six children.