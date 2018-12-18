Ernesto HalffterBorn 16 January 1905. Died 5 July 1989
Ernesto Halffter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1905-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6e9e992-4707-4813-8bd5-2cd90a80d5b4
Ernesto Halffter Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernesto Halffter Escriche (16 January 1905 – 5 July 1989) was a Spanish composer and conductor. He was the brother of Rodolfo Halffter and part of the Grupo de los Ocho (English: Group of Eight), which formed a sub-set of the Generation of '27.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernesto Halffter Tracks
Sort by
Sonatina (Danza de la pastora; Danza de la gitana)
Ernesto Halffter
Sonatina (Danza de la pastora; Danza de la gitana)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonatina (Danza de la pastora; Danza de la gitana)
Last played on
Danza de la pastora arr Zabaleta (Sonatina)
Ernesto Halffter
Danza de la pastora arr Zabaleta (Sonatina)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danza de la pastora arr Zabaleta (Sonatina)
Last played on
Habanera
Mats Lidström
Habanera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
Habanera
Last played on
Allí está riendo (La vida breve)
Manuel de Falla
Allí está riendo (La vida breve)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b00w8.jpglink
Allí está riendo (La vida breve)
Orchestra
Last played on
Pesante (mais en mesure) & "Soledad" allegretto from "Carmen"
Ernesto Halffter
Pesante (mais en mesure) & "Soledad" allegretto from "Carmen"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pesante (mais en mesure) & "Soledad" allegretto from "Carmen"
Last played on
Ai que linda moca
Ernesto Halffter
Ai que linda moca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ai que linda moca
Gerinaldo
Ernesto Halffter
Gerinaldo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gerinaldo
Cancao do berco
Ernesto Halffter
Cancao do berco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cancao do berco
"La corza Blanca" & "La Nina"
Ernesto Halffter
"La corza Blanca" & "La Nina"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"La corza Blanca" & "La Nina"
Last played on
Habanera
Ernesto Halffter
Habanera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Habanera
Last played on
Ernesto Halffter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist