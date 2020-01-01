Curtis Richa (born Curtis Richardson; November 6, 1972) is an American Singer, songwriter, producer, A&R and record executive. He is the CEO of his own company Richamusikk and is also signed to Metronumm Musikk Publishing. He is one of the founding members of the production team The Conglomerate (aka The Conglomm).

In total, Curtis Richa is responsible for having written and/or produced albums that have sold in the excess of 30 million records worldwide. He has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, David Guetta, Hardwell, Tiesto, John Legend, Joss Stone, LL Cool J, Disciples, Deborah Cox, Craig David and Jo Dee Messina. Richa has also worked with foreign superstars such as Taemin, Kumi Koda, Tohoshinki, Agnes Carlsson, Namie Amuro, Christopher, Rainie Yang, Fady Malouf and Darin.