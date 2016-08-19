Jackie Campbell
Jackie Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6e7b852-2bb7-44f4-ba5d-89749c8aa7a4
Jackie Campbell Tracks
Sort by
Three Romances Op.22 - i. Andante molto
Clara Schumann
Three Romances Op.22 - i. Andante molto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Three Romances Op.22 - i. Andante molto
Performer
Last played on
Etudes-Tableaux op. 39, no. 9 in D major
Sergei Rachmaninov
Etudes-Tableaux op. 39, no. 9 in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Etudes-Tableaux op. 39, no. 9 in D major
Preludes op. 11 nos. 10 and 11
Alexander Scriabin
Preludes op. 11 nos. 10 and 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0j.jpglink
Preludes op. 11 nos. 10 and 11
Prelude Book 2 no. 12, 'Feux d'artifice'
Claude Debussy
Prelude Book 2 no. 12, 'Feux d'artifice'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prelude Book 2 no. 12, 'Feux d'artifice'
Etude no. 4, 'Fanfares'
György Ligeti
Etude no. 4, 'Fanfares'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Etude no. 4, 'Fanfares'
Jackie Campbell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist