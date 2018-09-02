NicodemusJamaican reggae deejay. Born 1957. Died 1996
Nicodemus
1957
Nicodemus Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Wellington (1957–1996), better known as Nicodemus, was a Jamaican reggae deejay who released a string of albums in the 1980s and 1990s. Nicodemus was a pioneer of dancehall music and is credited with positively influencing many aspiring DJ's. He is truly a dancehall legend. Partnering with the iconic Super Cat since the late-1970s, the dynamic duo (Nicodemus & Super Cat) released a string of local and commercially successful reggae hits. Hit songs that spring to mind are "Cabin Stabbin'" and "My Prerogative. " Nicodemus died on August 26, 1996 of complications with diabetes.
Nicodemus Tracks
Bone Man Connection
Nicodemus
Bone Man Connection
Bone Man Connection
Suzie Wong
Nicodemus
Suzie Wong
Suzie Wong
Dogs Better Than A Gun
Nicodemus
Dogs Better Than A Gun
Dogs Better Than A Gun
