曹格 Biography
Gary Chaw (born 9 July 1979 in Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia), also known as Gary Cao or Cao Ge, is a Malaysian Chinese singer-songwriter based in Taiwan, who has had achieved success in Taiwan, Mainland China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. He is renowned for his stage presence, wide vocal range, and rich voice. In addition, he composes for himself and other singers.
