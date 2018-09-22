Eddie and Ernie were an American soul music duo in the 1960s, comprising Eddie Campbell (born William Edgar Campbell, 23 December 1940, Marion County, Texas – died 10 July 1994, Los Angeles) and Ernie Johnson Jnr. (22 October 1943, Grimes County, Texas – 20 August 2005, Phoenix, Arizona)

They sang in gospel groups before working as backing vocalists from the early-1960s. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, they made their first recordings as a duo (initially as Ernie & Eddie) in 1963, also making solo recordings. Although they recorded for several labels, some quite large such as Columbia, Chess, and Buddah, they never had any significant chart success, their biggest R&B hit being "Time Waits For No One" on Eastern records in 1965. In 1971, they both joined a local group, Phoenix Express.

Their recordings later became popular with aficionados such as Dave Godin, on whose Deep Soul compilations several of their tracks appear. A compilation CD was released on Ace Records (UK) in 2002. (Musically, they are often compared to Sam & Dave).