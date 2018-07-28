Lee Ryan (born 17 June 1983) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He is best known as a member of the English boy band Blue.

He has also appeared in pantomime over the years; his most recent the role was the Prince at the Darlington Hippodrome in 2017.

Lee took part in the BBC series Strictly Come Dancing. He was partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova and was the second contestant to be eliminated on 7 October 2018.