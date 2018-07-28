Lee RyanBlue. Born 17 June 1983
Lee Ryan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br054.jpg
1983-06-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6e07b54-f788-437f-9a80-8e46d21aeb77
Lee Ryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Ryan (born 17 June 1983) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He is best known as a member of the English boy band Blue.
He has also appeared in pantomime over the years; his most recent the role was the Prince at the Darlington Hippodrome in 2017.
Lee took part in the BBC series Strictly Come Dancing. He was partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova and was the second contestant to be eliminated on 7 October 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Ryan Tracks
Sort by
Army Of Lovers
Lee Ryan
Army Of Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br054.jpglink
Army Of Lovers
Last played on
Turn Your Car Around
Lee Ryan
Turn Your Car Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br054.jpglink
Turn Your Car Around
Last played on
I Am Who I Am
Lee Ryan
I Am Who I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty89.jpglink
I Am Who I Am
Last played on
Lee Ryan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist