Chuck Billy
Born 23 June 1962
Chuck Billy
1962-06-23
Chuck Billy Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Billy (born June 23, 1962) is an American vocalist, who is best known as the lead vocalist for the thrash metal band Testament.
