Ugo Trama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6dd5df5-c73b-4ec2-a239-5d9b81e06712
Ugo Trama Tracks
Sort by
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3xj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-06T01:35:39
6
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-03T01:35:39
3
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9whn3
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-06T01:35:39
6
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist