Vladimir JurowskiConductor. Born 4 April 1972
Vladimir Jurowski
Vladimir Jurowski
1972-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6dc626c-3122-4255-a8f4-8a7835d0476d
Vladimir Jurowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir Mikhailovich Jurowski (Russian: Владимир Михайлович Юровский; born 4 April 1972, Moscow, Russia) is a Russian and British conductor. He is the son of conductor Mikhail Jurowski, and grandson of Soviet film music composer Vladimir Michailovich Jurowski.
Vladimir Jurowski Performances & Interviews
Mars, The Bringer Of War
From The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Vladimir Jorowski. Image © NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems.
Mars, The Bringer Of War
Vladimir Jurowski Tracks
Dance of the Seven Veils (Salome)
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Symphony No 2 - The Little Russian, 3rd mvt.
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Liebestod (Tristan & Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Swan Lake, Act 1, Valse
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Orchestra
Last played on
Swan Lake
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Polish Symphony No.3 in D, Op. 29
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Symphony No.2 in C minor, Op.17 'Little Russian'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Venus, the Bringer of Peace (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in G minor, "Winter Daydreams" (3rd movement, Scherzo)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125 ('Choral')
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Lyric Symphony, op. 18
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Last played on
Symphony No. 38 in D, K. 504 ('Prague')
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Last played on
Alpine Symphony (extracts)
Richard Strauss
Performer
Last played on
Mercury, The Winged Messenger (The Planets)
Gustav Holst
Last played on
Mercury, the Winged Messenger (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Last played on
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Act 3, excerpt)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Symphony no.2 (Resurrection)(excerpt)
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Pastorale d'ete
Arthur Honegger
Last played on
Hamlet: Overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64 (2nd mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
Russian Funeral
Benjamin Britten
Song of the Volga Boatmen
Trad.
Funeral Song, Op 5
Igor Stravinsky
The Hebrides, Op 26
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
A Night on the bare mountain
Modest Mussorgsky
Last played on
Symphonies of Wind Instruments
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Symphony No.5 in E minor, Op.64
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Symphony No. 6
Dmitri Shostakovich
Tango
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony in C
Igor Stravinsky
The Fairy's Kiss
Igor Stravinsky
Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Sleeping Beauty (excerpts, arr. Stravinsky)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphonic Dances, Op 45
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Sleep, Op 38 No 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Last played on
The Firebird (original version)
Igor Stravinsky
encore - Russian Dance from Petrushka
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo fantastique, Op.3
Igor Stravinsky
Violin Concerto in D major (4th mvt, 'Capriccio')
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
La Péri (The fairy); 1. Fanfare
Paul Dukas
Last played on
Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Last played on
Encore!
Various Arr Woolrich, London Sinfonietta & Vladimir Jurowski
Composer
Last played on
Formations
Samantha Fernando, London Sinfonietta & Vladimir Jurowski
Composer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Vladimir Jurowski
Upcoming Events
27
Jan
2019
Vladimir Jurowski, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
2
Mar
2019
Vladimir Jurowski, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
27
Apr
2019
Vladimir Jurowski, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
31
May
2019
Vladimir Jurowski, Alina Ibragimova and Orchestra Of The Age Of Enlightenment
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 71: Stravinsky, Britten, Prokofiev and Shostakovich
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-06T01:07:16
6 Sep 2017
6
Sep
2017
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejhmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-24T01:07:16
24 Jul 2016
24
Jul
2016
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 66: Beethoven, Schoenberg & Shostakovich
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egh9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-04T01:07:16
4 Sep 2015
4
Sep
2015
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 56: Holst – The Planets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er98gw
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-28T01:07:16
28 Aug 2014
28
Aug
2014
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 64: Bantock, Prokofiev, Sibelius & R. Strauss
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3dj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-30T01:07:16
30 Aug 2013
30
Aug
2013
Royal Albert Hall
