Jim Blackis an American jazz drummer who has performed with Tim Berne and Dave Douglas, among others. He attended Berklee College of Music.

His own group, AlasNoAxis, includes Hilmar Jensson on electric guitar, Chris Speed on tenor saxophone and clarinet, and Skúli Sverrisson on electric bass. The music is in some ways closer to post-rock than jazz, concentrating on rhythmic shifts and ensemble texture rather than featured solos. Since 2000, the group has released several records on Winter & Winter.

The group Pachora, also including Black, Speed, and Sverrisson, and with Brad Shepik on tambura and electric saz, plays music that is similarly rhythmically diverse, but inspired by Balkan rhythms.

Jim participated as drummer 12 in the Boredoms 77 Boadrum performance which occurred on July 7, 2007, at the Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park in Brooklyn, New York.

He is also one-third of the group BBC (Berne/Black/Cline) along with alto saxophonist Berne and Nels Cline of Wilco. The group released a critically acclaimed album called The Veil in 2011.