Clifford Curry. Born 3 November 1936. Died 6 September 2016
Clifford Curry
1936-11-03
Clifford Curry Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Curry Jr. (November 3, 1936 – September 7, 2016) was an American beach music, soul music, and R&B singer.
Clifford Curry Tracks
Ain't No Danger
Ain't No Danger
I Can't Get A Hold Of Myself
I Can't Get A Hold Of Myself
She Shot A Hole In My Soul
She Shot A Hole In My Soul
Clifford Curry Links
